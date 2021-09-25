Thief River Falls Weather Forecast
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 13 mph wind
