Weather Forecast For Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 26 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, September 27 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



