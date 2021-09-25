Monett Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONETT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
