Weather Forecast For Havre

HAVRE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.