Weather Forecast For Havre
HAVRE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
