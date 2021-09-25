Daily Weather Forecast For Baker City
BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
