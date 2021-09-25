Weatherford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEATHERFORD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
