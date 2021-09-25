Jamestown is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!
(JAMESTOWN, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:
Saturday, September 25
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
