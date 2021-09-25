Daily Weather Forecast For Zapata
ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
