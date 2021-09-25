Lamesa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAMESA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.