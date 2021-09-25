Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



