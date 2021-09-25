Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Stockton
FORT STOCKTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
