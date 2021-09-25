Globe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



