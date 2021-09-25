Globe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
