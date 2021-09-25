Slippery Rock Weather Forecast
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
