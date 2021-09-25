Daily Weather Forecast For Ketchikan

KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 54 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Rain High 54 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



