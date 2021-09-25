Daily Weather Forecast For Ketchikan
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 27
Rain
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
