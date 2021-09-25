Daily Weather Forecast For Bassett
BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
