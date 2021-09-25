Weather Forecast For Bishop
BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
