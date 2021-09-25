Weather Forecast For Norwich
NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
