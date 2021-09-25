Covington Daily Weather Forecast
COVINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
