4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
