4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



