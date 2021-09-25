3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Florence

(FLORENCE, OR.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Florence, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florence:

Saturday, September 25 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, September 26 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 29 mph



Monday, September 27 Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



