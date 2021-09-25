CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Florence

Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 8 days ago

(FLORENCE, OR.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Florence, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florence:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0c7neyfg00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Florence News Flash

Florence News Flash

Florence, OR
