Cortez, CO

Weather Forecast For Cortez

Cortez Daily
 8 days ago

CORTEZ, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0c7nev1V00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cortez Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

