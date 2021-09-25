Weather Forecast For Cortez
CORTEZ, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
