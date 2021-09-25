Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
