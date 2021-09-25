Daily Weather Forecast For Evanston

EVANSTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 38 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.