Cloudy forecast for Fort Bragg? Jump on it!
(FORT BRAGG, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Bragg:
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 54 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
