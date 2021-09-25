Cloudy forecast for Fort Bragg? Jump on it!

(FORT BRAGG, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Bragg:

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 54 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, September 26 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.