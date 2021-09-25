Daily Weather Forecast For Winslow

WINSLOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



