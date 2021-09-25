Daily Weather Forecast For Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly cloudy then very light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
