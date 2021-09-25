Weather Forecast For Mesquite
MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
