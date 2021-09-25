Weather Forecast For Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
