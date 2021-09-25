Weather Forecast For Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 72 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.