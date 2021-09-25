Clearlake Daily Weather Forecast
CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
