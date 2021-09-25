North Adams Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH ADAMS, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
