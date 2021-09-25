Weather Forecast For Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
