Detroit Lakes Weather Forecast
DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 12 mph wind
