4-Day Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, September 27
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
