Weather Forecast For Levelland
LEVELLAND, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
