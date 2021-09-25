Shawano Daily Weather Forecast
SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0