Daily Weather Forecast For Steamboat Springs
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
