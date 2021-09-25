CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandpoint

Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 8 days ago

SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint, ID
With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

