4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.