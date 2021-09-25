4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
