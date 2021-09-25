Weather Forecast For Barre
BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
