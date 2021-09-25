Weather Forecast For Barre

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.