Show Low Daily Weather Forecast
SHOW LOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
