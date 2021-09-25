Hazard Daily Weather Forecast
HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 27
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
