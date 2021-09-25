3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Hibbing, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hibbing:

Saturday, September 25 Mostly Cloudy High 60 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



