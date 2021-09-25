Burley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0