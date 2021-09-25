Burley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BURLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 26 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.