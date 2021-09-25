Escanaba Weather Forecast
ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0