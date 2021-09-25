Greenfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GREENFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
