Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JAMESTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
