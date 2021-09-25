Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

JAMESTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.