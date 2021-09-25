4-Day Weather Forecast For Cleveland
CLEVELAND, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0