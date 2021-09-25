Weather Forecast For Kittanning
KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
