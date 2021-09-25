4-Day Weather Forecast For Kapaa
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 26
Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
