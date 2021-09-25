CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Saturday has sun for Williston — 3 ways to make the most of it

Williston Times
Williston Times
 8 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) A sunny Saturday is here for Williston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0c7ncySQ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Williston, ND
With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

