Weather Forecast For Silver City
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
