Weather Forecast For Silver City

SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.