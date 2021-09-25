Farmville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARMVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
